Ukraine foreign minister says 82 Iranians on board crashed plane, 63 Canadians

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Wednesday there were 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians on board the Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran.
63 Canadians dead in Iran plane crash

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s foreign minister said Wednesday he’s been in touch with the government of Ukraine upon learning that 63 Canadians died in a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caNew Zealand HeraldReuters

Canada foreign minister says in touch with Ukraine on airliner crash in Iran

Canada's minister of foreign affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday that he is in touch with the government of Ukraine over a Ukrainian airliner...
Reuters


