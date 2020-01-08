Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran missile attacks, Ukraine International Airlines plane crash: 5 things to know Wednesday

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Trump to make an announcement on the Iran missile attacks, more details expected after the deadly Ukrainian plane crash and more things to know Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: What Is Happening With Iran?

What Is Happening With Iran? 00:41

 Iran said it launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday. This is in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Solemani's killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East, reports Reuters. Iranian people attended...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran [Video]Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Crashed Ukraine jet leaves a trail of smoking debris [Video]Crashed Ukraine jet leaves a trail of smoking debris

A Ukrainian airliner crashed soon after taking off from Tehran&apos;s Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard, Iran&apos;s state television and Ukraine&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The plane is on fire': No survivors after Ukrainian passenger jet crashes in Iran

A Ukraine International Airlines plane with at least 170 people aboard has crashed in Iran.
SBS Also reported by •USATODAY.combizjournalsReuters IndiaSifyBBC News

BREAKING: Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Just After Takeoff from Iran’s Tehran Airport, Killing as Many as 170 People

A Ukraine International Airlines 737-800 crashed just minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport in Iran on Wednesday morning; there were nearly 180 people on...
Mediaite Also reported by •SifyNPR

Tweets about this

yoshimy_s

よっしみ～☆🌏 #Iran plane crash : Three British citizens among 176 killed as #Ukraine Boeing 737 comes down near #Tehran. It is n… https://t.co/Sdu32JRzBF 23 minutes ago

JackInOhio

Jack in Cincy #Iran #Ukraine Iran plane crash – 176 die in fireball hours after missile attacks on US bases sparking speculation… https://t.co/Lo5EBPQ4S1 32 minutes ago

yasminmitri

Yasmin Mitri Iran ‘Concludes’ Missile Attacks on Bases; Later, a Plane Crashes: Live Updates - The New York Times: * Iran ‘Concl… https://t.co/FnaD4CJpJ0 53 minutes ago

4Tchat

🇧🇪Tchat 4.0 RT @AzharAzam: It's all happening around Iran: 1. Iran launched missile attacks 2. Ukraine plane crashes in Iran 3. Earthquake hits Iran #I… 1 hour ago

AzharAzam

Azhar Azam It's all happening around Iran: 1. Iran launched missile attacks 2. Ukraine plane crashes in Iran 3. Earthquake hit… https://t.co/5FEWp4KTuX 1 hour ago

PatriotKeri

Patriot Keri wwgowga RT @mona_cajun: 👀👇 ➡17⬅ NYT on Ukraine plane crash in Iran. May I suggest paying a visit to NYT, let them know what you think of this Mess… 2 hours ago

DerrickChester1

Derrick Chester During the course of last nights seemingly ineffective missile attacks a Ukraine bound plane crashed shortly after… https://t.co/zTArNoz3ad 2 hours ago

PrisGalstaun

Priscilla Galstaun [‘No chance of finding survivors' as Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 180 comes down near Tehran. No indication at… https://t.co/WkT4031rCh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.