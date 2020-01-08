Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta dies aged 45

BBC News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Star actress America Ferrera leads the tributes saying she is "stunned and heartbroken".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Ugly Betty' creator dead from reported s*uicide

'Ugly Betty' creator dead from reported s*uicide 00:40

 The creator of hit US comedy Ugly Betty, which turned lead actress America Ferrara into a star, has reportedly been found dead from a suspected s*icide.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

America Ferrera leads tribute to Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta


ContactMusic Also reported by •USATODAY.comE! OnlineIndependent

Silvio Horta Dead at 45 of Apparent Suicide, 'Ugly Betty' Cast Grieving

*America Ferrera* is 'heartbroken' and Vanessa Williams is 'still in shock' after learning of the tragic passing of the 'Ugly Betty' creator, who died of an...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •IndependentJust Jared

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.