Iran will not give black box from crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing: Mehr

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iran will not give the black box of the crashed Ukrainian airliner to planemaker Boeing, the head of Tehran's civil aviation organization was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
News video: Ukrainian airliner crashes after take-off in Iran

Ukrainian airliner crashes after take-off in Iran 01:41

 All 176 people aboard a Ukrainian airliner were killed when the plane crashed shortly after takeover on Wednesday. The Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev, Ukraine. Libby Hogan reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead [Video]Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176 [Video]Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176

A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing all 176 people on board. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran will not give black box from crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed earlier on Wednesday in Iran.
Khaleej Times

Black box of crashed Ukrainian airliner found: IRIB

Iranian rescue workers found a black box from the crashed Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported.
Reuters


Tweets about this

texasmom2many

TexMom ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Thinkologist1: UPDATE Iran will not give black box to Boeing•Both cockpit voice flight data recorder found •Victims: Iranians 82 Canadi… 38 minutes ago

__RedLily__

🌺jess🌺 RT @Reuters: Iran will not give black box from crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing: Mehr https://t.co/RMWeLYEJWg https://t.co/bffBotMZcu 39 minutes ago

Liberty_Cat1

☮️ Liberty Cat 🐈 “It is the right of a country where air crashes occur to carry out the investigation.” - We will not give to US cra… https://t.co/DNTQkjgAXg 41 minutes ago

CharliDFS

Carlos🐢 RT @Rover829: Reuters: IRAN CIVIL AVIATION ORG HEAD SAYS WILL NOT GIVE BLACK BOX OF CRASHED UKRAINIAN AIRLINER TO BOEING - IRAN MEDIA 41 minutes ago

Peter67300000

Fisherking RT @ElizabethHahita: Iran says will not give black box of Ukrainian plane to Boeing https://t.co/yiPcgylbPV 42 minutes ago

missrukiibaby

Christian ( kris’-ti-an) RT @AeronewsGlobal: Iran will not give the black boxes of the crashed 737-800 to Boeing, the head of Tehran’s civil aviation organization s… 42 minutes ago

LauraWoodside1

Laura Woodside RT @juliamacfarlane: (Reuters) Iran will not give the black box of the crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing, the head of Tehran’s civil avi… 43 minutes ago

NateHolmes

Nate Holmes RT @Reuters: Iran will not give black box from crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing: Mehr https://t.co/IHLromZAjq https://t.co/zZr5wT9W5f 43 minutes ago

