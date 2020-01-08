Global  

Iran’s nuclear site hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Iran’s nuclear site hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquakeThere were no immediate reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake (Picture: EPA) A 4.9 magnitude earthquake has struck near to an Iranian nuclear power plant. The earthquake hit 10km south-east of Borazjan, around 30 miles away from the country’s Bushehr site, at 3.19am this morning. Bushehr is where Iran’s sole nuclear power plant is located. There are no reports of casualties or damage, according to the state run IRNA news agency. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the...
News video: Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal 01:36

 Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear deal. . The announcement follows the US' assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. one of Iran's top...

