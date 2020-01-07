Global  

Two Milwaukee Children Shot After Throwing Snowballs at Cars, Police Say

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The police were searching for a suspect, while an alderman called the violence “completely senseless.”
News video: Two children shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars, Milwaukee police say

Two children shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars, Milwaukee police say 01:51

 Two children were taken to the hospital after being shot for throwing snowballs at passing cars, Milwaukee police said.

2 Kids Shot by Motorist After Throwing Snowballs at Passing Vehicle in Milwaukee [Video]2 Kids Shot by Motorist After Throwing Snowballs at Passing Vehicle in Milwaukee

An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were shot Saturday, Jan. 4 after throwing snowballs at passing vehicles in Milwaukee.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:25Published

Milwaukee Kids Shot by Driver for Hitting Car with Snowballs [Video]Milwaukee Kids Shot by Driver for Hitting Car with Snowballs

Snowballs were thrown in Milwaukee and then gunfire followed, leaving two children shot. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:45Published


In Milwaukee, kids were throwing snowballs at cars and a driver retaliated - by shooting them

In Milwaukee, kids were throwing snowballs at cars and a driver retaliated - by shooting themThe group of children likely thought they were in for a night of harmless fun. The activity? Chucking snowballs at passing cars in a residential area on...
New Zealand Herald

Milwaukee driver shoots children who threw snowballs at car

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car in Milwaukee, police said. Officers who responded to a shooting report...
Seattle Times


doganemreilgar

ǝɹɯǝ uɐƃop RT @CNN: Two children, ages 12 and 13, were shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police say https://t.co/… 9 minutes ago

WeihlJennifer

Jennifer weihl RT @ResistCensors: Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are investigating a shooting after two children who were throwing snowballs at cars were… 25 minutes ago

cmmrlr76

Cher Bear RT @nytimes: A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy in Milwaukee are recovering from gunshot wounds after police say a driver shot into a… 41 minutes ago

