Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran plane crash: Ukraine appears to delete statement attributing disaster to engine failure

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iran plane crash: Ukraine appears to delete statement attributing disaster to engine failureUkraine’s embassy in Iran has appeared to delete a statement suggesting technical problems were to blame for the crash of a passenger jet near Tehran on Wednesday morning. That statement appeared to back up earlier assertions by Iranian officials that a faulty engine had led to the accident. “According to preliminary information,” the statement had read, “the plane crashed as a result of a technical failure of the engine. The possibility of a terrorist attack or missile strike are currently ruled out.” Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now But by 10am local time, that statement had been deleted from the embassy’s...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published < > Embed
News video: Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard 02:02

 Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deepfake videos banned on Facebook [Video]Deepfake videos banned on Facebook

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA — Facebook has put forth a new policy that would ban all videos that are "edited or synthesized" using AI technology in a way that would be difficult for average Facebook users..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published

File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran [Video]File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran

A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday (January 8), minutes after taking off from Tehran.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ukraine trying to determine number of citizens killed in Iran plane crash

Ukraine is trying to establish how many of its citizens were killed in a plane crash in Iran, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday.
Reuters Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaNew Zealand Heraldbizjournals

Iran plane crash: Ukraine Boeing 737 crashes near Tehran, in pictures 


Telegraph.co.uk


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.