Ukraine embassy in Iran drops reference to engine failure as cause of plane crash

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Ukraine's embassy in Iran dropped an initial reference to engine failure as the cause of a Ukrainian plane crash outside Tehran on Wednesday.
News video: Canadians Come Together To Mourn Flight 752

Canadians Come Together To Mourn Flight 752 02:59

 Canadians gathered across the country to mourn the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet [Video]Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet

TEHRAN, IRAN — The BBC reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:15Published

Plane Crash In Iran Likely Caused By Missile, Not Mechanical Failure [Video]Plane Crash In Iran Likely Caused By Missile, Not Mechanical Failure

The U.S. believes the Ukranian aircraft with 176 people on board was shot down by Iran, though President Trump suspects it may have been unintentional. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published


In fresh statement, Ukraine Embassy omits mention of engine failure as cause of plane crash

Tehran [Iran], Jan 8 (ANI): In a new statement issued a few hours after the plane crash that took place near Tehran airport which left no surviours, the...
Sify

What an unusual right turn after takeoff says about Flight PS752

Multiple western authorities, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, say they believe a surface-to-air missile was the cause of a plane crash that killed 63...
CTV News


Tweets about this

LuciaRequena74

#ChavezdeNaiguatá RT @HeshmatAlavi: 2) Initial reports claimed engine failure. However, "Ukraine’s embassy in Iran dropped an initial reference to engine fa… 2 hours ago

SnakeDocTop

Jonas Blane @DarthPutinKGB @AbraxasSpa You certainly missed Reuters: https://t.co/MDehlkQNKC 13 hours ago

novaculus

novaculus ❌ renegade dreg 🇺🇸 RT @HeshmatAlavi: Even more interesting: "Ukraine’s embassy in Iran dropped an initial reference to engine failure as the cause of a Ukrai… 14 hours ago

