California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor said Wednesday that he is seeking $750 million in part to help pay rent for people facing homelessness in the most populous state’s latest attempt to fight what he called a national crisis. Gov. Gavin Newsom planned to sign an executive order Wednesday creating the fund, two days before […]
Over the Christmas holiday, President Trump put the blame on House speaker Nancy Pelosi and California governor Newsom for not cleaning up San Francisco's homeless problem. Betty Yu reports. (12-26-19)