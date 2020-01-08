Global  

California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor said Wednesday that he is seeking $750 million in part to help pay rent for people facing homelessness in the most populous state’s latest attempt to fight what he called a national crisis. Gov. Gavin Newsom planned to sign an executive order Wednesday creating the fund, two days before […]
