Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Soleimani managed to weaken US Mideast presence

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Soleimani managed to weaken US Mideast presenceIf you study the military record of the late General Qasem Soleimani, you’ll see why US military and political leaders feared his prowess – yet did not wish him dead. The embodiment of America’s stance was former president George W Bush. In January 2008, Bush was informed that he had a real-time opportunity to kill Soleimani as he attended a meeting in Syria. At the time, Soleimani was known to US intelligence as the commander of Iran’s special forces. He had played a leading role in nurturing the anti-American insurgency that bled US forces in Iraq from 2003 to 2011. Bush was not soft on terrorism or Iran. He knew that upwards of 600 US soldiers had been killed by Iraqi militias sponsored...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Soleimani killing: Iranian-American community reacts to tension

Soleimani killing: Iranian-American community reacts to tension 02:44

 Many Iranian Americans fear they will be subject to harassment by the government or individuals if the crisis worsens.

Recent related videos from verified sources

US rejects Iraq's request to discuss troop withdrawal [Video]US rejects Iraq's request to discuss troop withdrawal

US rejects Iraq's request to discuss troop withdrawal

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:06Published

Trump Claims 'American Justice' With Killing Of Qassem Soleimani [Video]Trump Claims 'American Justice' With Killing Of Qassem Soleimani

President Donald Trump used the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in his re-election campaign. According to Reuters, thousands of people cheered when Trump said Soleimani’s death saved lives...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rockets explode near US embassy in Baghdad after Suleimani mourners shout 'death to America'

Rockets explode near US embassy in Baghdad after Suleimani mourners shout 'death to America'President Hassan Rouhani meets family of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen Qassem Soleimani (Iranian Presidency Office via AP) Vehicles drive past a billboard...
WorldNews

Trump Acknowledges Soleimani's Killing

Trump Acknowledges Soleimani's KillingU.S. President Donald Trump spoke publicly Saturday about the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. It was the first time the president has spoken about...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tds41bubum

たぁ Soleimani managed to weaken US Mideast presence https://t.co/QRJnyrLZ0U 15 hours ago

VladPresident

GRANNIES VERSUS ANIMAL ABUSERS AND PEDOPHILES RT @SandraHelena39: Soleimani managed to weaken US Mideast presence https://t.co/BhNwfHNsbC 20 hours ago

SandraHelena39

Sandra N. Soleimani managed to weaken US Mideast presence https://t.co/BhNwfHNsbC 1 day ago

akahnnyc

AKahn Asia Times | Soleimani managed to weaken US Mideast presence | Article https://t.co/MXmoTt0Hlv via @Instapaper 1 day ago

dirk_0567

Dirk Drücker RT @pspengle: »While Pompeo said Soleimani “had put so much pain and suffering on the American people,” it is a fact that not a single Amer… 1 day ago

pspengle

Peter G. Spengler »While Pompeo said Soleimani “had put so much pain and suffering on the American people,” it is a fact that not a s… https://t.co/Ht588irfQ7 2 days ago

PabloOk47

OKPablo Soleimani managed to weaken US Mideast presence https://t.co/PUKooLMjp6 2 days ago

bilderberg54

アルルの男・ヒロシ Asia Times | Soleimani managed to weaken US Mideast presence | Article https://t.co/eIAo7H1mR7 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.