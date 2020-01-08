Global  

Brad Pitt calls his personal life a ‘disaster’ in candid interview

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Brad Pitt calls his personal life a ‘disaster’ in candid interviewBrad Pitt‘s personal life is a”disaster”, according to Brad Pitt. Speaking on Marc Maron’s “WTF“ podcast, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star described himself as “trash mag fodder”. Pitt’s comment came after Leonardo Dicaprio, who was a guest on the same podcast, revealed he doesn’t have as many paparazzi chasing him as he used to in his early career. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now “I’ve been able to escape a lot more, which is great. And walk around and be outside and things like that.” Pitt replied: “I’m a little disgruntled with you now that I hear that,” explaining that he still receives a lot of attention from the...
