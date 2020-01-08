Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Netanyahu warns of ‘resounding blow’ if Iran attacks Israel

Hindu Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A senior Iranian official on Monday warned the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv would be turned “to dust”, if Washington carried out further military action in response to its retaliatory moves
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

The Latest: Israel’s leader praises Trump for US strike

BEIRUT (AP) — The latest on U.S.-Iran tensions (all times local): 11:50 a.m. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says President Donald Trump is “worthy...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.