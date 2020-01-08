Global  

Futures steady as Iran retaliation seen as contained

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
U.S. stock index futures turned higher on Wednesday after Iran signaled no further escalation in military strikes following its attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, allaying investor worries of a wider war in the Middle East.
