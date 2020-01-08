Global  

Facebook, eBay crack down on fake reviews at UK request

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog said Wednesday that Facebook and eBay pledged to crack down on the trade in fake reviews at its request, removing hundreds of accounts, pages and groups involved in the illicit business. The Competition and Markets Authority said the two U.S. tech companies agreed to step up efforts to detect, […]
