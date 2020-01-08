Facebook, eBay crack down on fake reviews at UK request

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog said Wednesday that Facebook and eBay pledged to crack down on the trade in fake reviews at its request, removing hundreds of accounts, pages and groups involved in the illicit business. The Competition and Markets Authority said the two U.S. tech companies agreed to step up efforts to detect, […]

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Facebook and eBay cracked down on the sale of fake online reviews after being warned by a UK regulator · Facebook and eBay have formally agreed to crack down on dubious accounts selling fake online reviews via their platforms after being told to do so by the UK's...

Business Insider 3 hours ago



Facebook and eBay pledge to do more to tackle trade in fake reviews after pressure from UK regulator Facebook and eBay have made commitments to do more to stop fake reviews being sold on their platforms after coming under pressure from a UK markets regulator —...

TechCrunch 31 minutes ago





Tweets about this