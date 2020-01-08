Global  

Cancer group finds biggest one-year drop in U.S. death rate

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers on Wednesday reported the largest-ever one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, a drop they credited to advances in lung-tumor treatments. The overall cancer death rate has been falling about 1.5% a year since 1991. It fell 2.2% from 2016 to 2017, according to the new American Cancer Society […]
 The American Cancer Association reports that the year from 2015 to 2016 saw the largest single-year drop in cancer-related deaths on record.

Cancer Society Study: Biggest One-Year Drop in US Death Rate

Researchers on Wednesday reported the largest-ever one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, a drop they credited to advances in lung-tumor treatments.
Newsmax

Report: Biggest one-year cancer death rate decline

Researchers are reporting the largest ever one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, mainly because of advances in the treatment of lung tumors. (Jan....
USATODAY.com


