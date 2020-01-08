Global  

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing 176

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing all 176 people on board.
News video: Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176 02:14

 A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing all 176 people on board. Joe Davies reports.

'No survivors' after Ukrainian airliner crashes near Tehran [Video]'No survivors' after Ukrainian airliner crashes near Tehran

State television reports that all passengers of the Boeing 737 plane heading to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv were killed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:43

Ukrainian airliner crashes after take-off in Iran [Video]Ukrainian airliner crashes after take-off in Iran

All 176 people aboard a Ukrainian airliner were killed when the plane crashed shortly after takeover on Wednesday. The Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev, Ukraine. Libby Hogan reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41


Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard

A Ukrainian airliner crashed and burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.
Reuters Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.comPremium Times NigeriaNewsyReuters IndiaAl JazeeraMENAFN.comSify

Iran will not give black box from crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing: Mehr

Iran will not give the black box of the crashed Ukrainian airliner to planemaker Boeing, the head of Tehran's civil aviation organization was quoted as saying on...
Reuters Also reported by •Al Jazeera

