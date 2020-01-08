Three Britons killed in Tehran plane crash named
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 (
7 hours ago)
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
9 hours ago < > Embed
A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, the... Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran 01:26
