Three Britons killed in Tehran plane crash named

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
News video: Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

Three Britons among 180 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran 01:26

 A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 180 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, the...

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead [Video]Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176 [Video]Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176

A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:58Published


63 Canadians and three Britons among dead in Iran plane crash - report

63 Canadians and three Britons among dead in Iran plane crash - reportUkraine's foreign minister says that Iranian, Canadian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British and German nationals were killed in the Ukrainian plane crash just...
New Zealand Herald


rod_lou_bhz

Rod Lowrayro RT @markkee_mark: Suspicious or what? Iran will not release the Black Box to Boeing...... What are they hiding? Three Britons among 176 kil… 7 minutes ago

JackiePurse

Jackie Purse RT @SkyNews: Three of the Britons killed after a Boeing 737 crashed in Tehran were an engineer, a BP employee and a businessman visiting hi… 9 minutes ago

shinalsx

S RT @CTVVancouver: Ukraine's Foreign Minister said the plane, which was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, was carrying 63 Canad… 45 minutes ago

