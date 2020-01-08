Global  

With legislation threatened, Trump administration to brief Congress on Iran crisis

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Trump administration officials will brief the U.S. Congress on Wednesday on the killing of an Iranian commander that has sparked a new Middle East crisis, as Democrats push for legislation to rein in the president's ability to launch a war.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Trump Administration To Brief Congress On Rising Tensions Between U.S., Iran

Trump Administration To Brief Congress On Rising Tensions Between U.S., Iran 02:01

 Members of the Trump administration will brief Congress on Tuesday on the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

