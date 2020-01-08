Global  

Takata recall of 10M inflators could be last of air bag saga

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Takata is recalling 10 million more front air bag inflators sold to 14 different automakers because they can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. The recall is the last one the bankrupt company agreed to in a 2015 settlement with the U.S. safety regulators. It could bring to a close […]
