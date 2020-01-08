Global  

US knew Iranian missiles were coming ahead of strike on Iraq bases housing American troops

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
U.S. officials had advance warning of Iran's missile assault that damaged two Iraqi bases housing U.S. and coalition forces.
News video: Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops 02:40

 Iran has launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani five days ago; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy [Video]'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said it was &apos;welcome news&apos; that there were no U.S. casualties after Iranian missiles were fired on military bases housing U.S...

Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes [Video]Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said additional &apos;punishing&apos; sanctions would be imposed on Tehran after Iranian missiles were fired at bases in Iraq, and renewed his call to other world..

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran fires missiles at two Iraq bases housing American troops

Iran fires missiles at two Iraq bases housing American troopsPresident Donald Trump said 'all is well!' after the missiles were fired in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani
Wales Online

Iran believed to have deliberately missed U.S. forces in Iraq strikes: sources

Iran is believed to have deliberately sought to avoid U.S. military casualties in missile strikes on bases housing American troops in Iraq launched in...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaJerusalem PostCBS News

