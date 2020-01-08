Global  

Downtown Ottawa shooting leaves many injuries, police say

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Ottawa police say many people have been injured in a shooting on Gilmour Street, about a kilometre south of Parliament Hill.
Ottawa shooting: Police report 'many injuries'

Police in the Canadian capital are responding to a shooting incident. It took place in the downtown area, not far from parliament.
Deutsche Welle

Ottawa shooting: Police report many injuries, one fatailty

Police in the Canadian capital are responding to a shooting incident. It took place in the downtown area, not far from parliament. The suspect is understood to...
Deutsche Welle

The_Fulcrum

The Fulcrum A shooting in downtown Ottawa has left one person dead and three others hospitalized with serious injuries. Police… https://t.co/wO9SIJJZTv 7 minutes ago

kijomba1

Nyaora E. O. Kijomba RT @BloombergCA: Ottawa police say one person was killed and three seriously injured in a shooting near downtown https://t.co/bOgEzX6qd0 9 minutes ago

sens2win

JMarleneRW Downtown Ottawa shooting leaves many injuries, police say https://t.co/3Zp7GbtT04 9 minutes ago

SueDefosse

Sue Defosse Downtown Ottawa shooting leaves many injuries, police say | CBC News https://t.co/aam9JX24Ve 17 minutes ago

BloombergCA

Bloomberg Canada Ottawa police say one person was killed and three seriously injured in a shooting near downtown https://t.co/bOgEzX6qd0 17 minutes ago

Canada_News_

Canada Downtown Ottawa shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 in hospital #CanadaNews https://t.co/RiwoJjpfSg 17 minutes ago

Mandah_Ts

Amanda RT @nypost: Shooting in downtown Ottawa leaves 'many' injured https://t.co/ghKUsvoeZL https://t.co/IQP3fMEKnr 18 minutes ago

iamthejayc

Jay C. RT @NatashaFatah: #BREAKING Downtown Ottawa shooting leaves many injuries, police say #ottnews https://t.co/8IonONYKsH 22 minutes ago

