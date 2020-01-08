Eilish leads iHeartRadio Music Awards with 7 nominations
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billie Eilish came away with the most nominations for the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards. iHeartMedia announced Wednesday that Eilish received seven nominations. The singer will compete for female artist of the year and song of the year with “bad guy.” Lil Nas X and Lizzo are each nominated six times. The […]
