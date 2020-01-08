Global  

Former Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn makes first appearance after fleeing Japan

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Former head of Renault-Nissan Carlos Ghosn in his first public appearance since skipping bail blamed a "plot" against him for his fall. Here's how he went from feted CEO to fugitive.
News video: Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life

Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life 01:15

 Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday called the decision to escape Japan - where he was due to stand trial for alleged financial misconduct at the carmaker - "the most difficult of my life". Ghosn held a news conference in Beirut, his first appearance since fleeing Japanese...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors [Video]Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors

Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn made on Wednesday his first public comments since fleeing Japan for Lebanon, accusing Japanese prosecutors of brutal treatment and naming Nissan execs he said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:33Published

Ghosn's case: What you need to know [Video]Ghosn's case: What you need to know

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn says he fled to Lebanon last week to escape a &quot;rigged&quot; justice system in Japan, where he believed he would not get a fair trial. Here&apos;s a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fugitive CEO Ghosn says he fled Japan due to "zero chance of a fair trial"

Fugitive CEO Ghosn says he fled Japan due to zero chance of a fair trialIn a wide-ranging press conference that spanned more than 2.5 hours, including a one-hour opening statement, embattled and on-the-run former CEO Carlos Ghosn...
MotorAuthority Also reported by •RTTNewsFrance 24Deutsche WelleReutersReuters IndiaFT.comCBC.ca

Nissan ex-chair set for first public appearance after escape

BEIRUT (AP) — The disgraced former chairman of Nissan is expected to speak to journalists in Beirut on Wednesday, more than a week after his dramatic escape...
Seattle Times

