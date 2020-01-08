Global  

Ottawa shooting: Police report many injuries, one fatailty

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Police in the Canadian capital are responding to a shooting incident. It took place in the downtown area, not far from parliament. The suspect is understood to still be at large.
Downtown Ottawa shooting leaves many injuries, police say

Ottawa police say many people have been injured in a shooting on Gilmour Street, about a kilometre south of Parliament Hill.
CBC.ca

Police Confirm One Dead, Several Injured in Shooting in Downtown Ottawa, Canada


RIA Nov. Also reported by •IndependentSeattle Times

