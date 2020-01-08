EU claims 2019 as second hottest year on record

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The European Union's climate monitoring service said Wednesday 2019 was the second The European Union's climate monitoring service said Wednesday 2019 was the second hottest year on record and ended the hottest decade in history. According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service's (C3S) data, last year's worldwide temperatures were second only to 2016, in which mercury rose 0.12°C owing to an exceptionally strong El Nino natural weather event. The average temperature in 2019 was only a few hundredths of a degree below the 2016 level. The five last years have been the hottest on record, and the period of 2010-2019 was the hottest decade since records began, C3S said. Globally temperatures in 2019 were 0.6 Celsius warmer than the 1981-2010 average.


