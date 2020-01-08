Global  

Don't settle for Brexit 'isolation', EU president tells Britain's youth

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Don't settle for Brexit 'isolation', EU president tells Britain's youthThe president of the European Commission has urged Britain's youth to not to settle for "isolation" after Brexit, and said they would not have to accept the new "status quo" negotiated by Boris Johnson. In her first official visit to the UK Ursula von der Leyen told an audience of students in London that the Brexit deal negotiated would be "for your generation" to live with and that the would have the option of changing it. She suggested that if Britain's youth were not satisfied with what was negotiated, they should not...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Brexit: 23 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Brexit: 23 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU 00:38

 Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Recent related news from verified sources

