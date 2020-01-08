Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq, Trump to make statement
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, raising the stakes in its conflict with Washington amid concern of a wider war in the Middle East.
U.S. President Donald Trump said additional 'punishing' sanctions would be imposed on Tehran after Iranian missiles were fired at bases in Iraq, and renewed his call to other world powers to abandon the nuclear deal approved by the previous U.S. President Barack Obama and work toward a new deal with...