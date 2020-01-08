Global  

Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq, Trump to make statement

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, raising the stakes in its conflict with Washington amid concern of a wider war in the Middle East.
News video: Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes

Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes 01:13

 U.S. President Donald Trump said additional 'punishing' sanctions would be imposed on Tehran after Iranian missiles were fired at bases in Iraq, and renewed his call to other world powers to abandon the nuclear deal approved by the previous U.S. President Barack Obama and work toward a new deal with...

Early Detection System At Maryland's Fort Meade Warned U.S Troops Of Iranian Missile Strike, Reports Say [Video]Early Detection System At Maryland's Fort Meade Warned U.S Troops Of Iranian Missile Strike, Reports Say

A real-time missile detection system based out of Maryland warned U.S. troops about the Iranian strike at two military bases in Iraq before it happened, according to several reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:30Published

Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran 'Concluding' Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani [Video]Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran "Concluding" Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani

President Donald Trump has stepped back from new military action against Iran. The decision comes after missile strikes on Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops were launched. According to Reuters, no..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Iranian missiles target U.S. troops in Iraq, Trump consults advisers

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, raising the...
Reuters

US military says 2 rocket attacks landed near American troops in Iraq, but no US troops harmed: statement

The U.S. military confirmed Saturday that two rocket attacks occurred in Iraq near bases housing coalition forces, but no American troops were injured.
FOXNews.com

