1 killed, multiple injured in shooting in Ottawa, Canada, police say

euronews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Ottawa shooting leaves 'many injuries' as 'coordinated response' underway, police say

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Canada’s capital and a "coordinated response" is underway, according to officials.
Ottawa shooting: Gunman on run after one shot dead and more injured in Canadian capital

At least one person is dead and three wounded from a shooting in Canada's capital, police have said.
