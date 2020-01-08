Global  

Trump to address nation after Iran's retaliation in Iraq

euronews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Trump to address nation after Iran's retaliation in Iraq
News video: Trump Doubles Down On Threat To Strike Back At Any Iranian Retaliation

Trump Doubles Down On Threat To Strike Back At Any Iranian Retaliation 02:12

 Iraq has voted to remove all foreign troops and Iran has abandoned the remaining limits of the 2015 nuclear deal in response. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Tensions rise with Iran [Video]Tensions rise with Iran

NEWS: Nevada leaders and foreign policy experts respond to Iranian missile attack.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:55Published

Local Iranians gather to denounce US-Iran aggressions [Video]Local Iranians gather to denounce US-Iran aggressions

Coalition of local Iranian community leaders are gathering to protest potential war with Iran

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:25Published


Donald Trump to address the nation on Iran attacks at 11 a.m.

There were no casualties in the missile barrage that Iran described as retaliation for last week's U.S. attack that killed a top Iranian general.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsJerusalem PostAceShowbizNPRReutersFOXNews.comHaaretz

Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says 'All is well!'

Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose...
Reuters Also reported by •Wales OnlineCBS NewsIndiaTimesHaaretz

GaryGSP89

Gary RT @B52Malmet: Trump is polishing his veneers, adjusting his yak hair wig, putting on his orange pancake make up because at 11am he will “a… 45 minutes ago

MilanPrinc

Princ Milan RT @AP_Politics: President Trump faces a stern test of his presidency after Iran launched missiles at two American bases in Iraq in the wak… 47 minutes ago

mommajo53

mommajo RT @FoxFriendsFirst: President Trump will address the nation after Iran launches 15 ballistic missiles targeting U.S. troops. https://t.co/… 47 minutes ago

BradBird84

Never Snooze RT @CNBC: Trump will address the nation at 11 am after Iranian attack on Iraqi bases housing US forces https://t.co/cinpbeimVc 49 minutes ago

danthewineman

Daniel McCoy Trump to address nation after Iran retaliates for Soleimani killing https://t.co/nzSYCITrUT 51 minutes ago

mirleen

Trump 2020 RT @mynbc15: DEVELOPING: President Trump to make a national address at 11 a.m. ET after Iran's missile attack last night on Iraqi bases tha… 52 minutes ago

Wilsonudeh3

Wilson Udeh RT @MSNBC: DEVELOPING: President Trump to make a national address at 11 a.m. ET after Iran's missile attack last night on Iraqi bases that… 52 minutes ago

RegularGuy28

RegularGuy28 RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: President Trump will address the nation at 11 am EST after last night’s Iranian missile attack on Iraqi bas… 52 minutes ago

