Trump to address nation after Iran's retaliation in Iraq

Gary RT @B52Malmet: Trump is polishing his veneers, adjusting his yak hair wig, putting on his orange pancake make up because at 11am he will “a… 45 minutes ago Princ Milan RT @AP_Politics: President Trump faces a stern test of his presidency after Iran launched missiles at two American bases in Iraq in the wak… 47 minutes ago mommajo RT @FoxFriendsFirst: President Trump will address the nation after Iran launches 15 ballistic missiles targeting U.S. troops. https://t.co/… 47 minutes ago Never Snooze RT @CNBC: Trump will address the nation at 11 am after Iranian attack on Iraqi bases housing US forces https://t.co/cinpbeimVc 49 minutes ago Daniel McCoy Trump to address nation after Iran retaliates for Soleimani killing https://t.co/nzSYCITrUT 51 minutes ago Trump 2020 RT @mynbc15: DEVELOPING: President Trump to make a national address at 11 a.m. ET after Iran's missile attack last night on Iraqi bases tha… 52 minutes ago Wilson Udeh RT @MSNBC: DEVELOPING: President Trump to make a national address at 11 a.m. ET after Iran's missile attack last night on Iraqi bases that… 52 minutes ago RegularGuy28 RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: President Trump will address the nation at 11 am EST after last night’s Iranian missile attack on Iraqi bas… 52 minutes ago