Canada plane crash victims in Iran include lecturers, students

sheri allain RT @CBCAlerts: Details are emerging about the Canadian victims of the Tehran air crash that left 176 people dead. Many who died were studen… 2 minutes ago John Garrett Iran Plane Crash Victims Came From at Least Seven Countries https://t.co/SHXRkpExGy 2 minutes ago Atti 💎 RT @CBCToronto: Hamed Esmaeilion describes his daughter Reera Esmaeilion as “the best girl in the world.” He confirmed to CBC Toronto that… 3 minutes ago Toscanello RT @TorontoStar: 63 Canadians died Wednesday when a passenger jet heading to Ukraine from Iran crashed minutes after taking off in Tehran.… 3 minutes ago 💣براندازم و نفر پانزدهم ☻🕶 RT @AlinejadMasih: Striking difference between Canada & Iran on humans' value: A recent plane crash in Iran claimed more than 170 lives (6… 3 minutes ago Hami RT @NoDictatorr: Iran plane crash: Here’s what we know about the victims who lived in Canada | https://t.co/KU0uAyEGXa https://t.co/crkuWrC… 4 minutes ago Danish RT @Globalpoliticss: Iran plane crash: Canada mourns Iran crash victims https://t.co/mQg0blBcuO 4 minutes ago El-Gamal_Y Iran plane crash: Canada mourns Iran crash victims https://t.co/4lWJxdQLp6 4 minutes ago