Canada plane crash victims in Iran include lecturers, students

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A pair of university lecturers and two students were among the 63 Canadian victims of a plane disaster in Iran in Wednesday, according to a Iranian news agency and documents posted to social media.
News video: Iran-US tensions likely to hamper Ukraine plane crash probe

Iran-US tensions likely to hamper Ukraine plane crash probe 02:45

 Iran has said it will not give black boxes to the US, which international rules say should be involved in the probe.

Eye on the Day for Thursday January 9, 2020 [Video]Eye on the Day for Thursday January 9, 2020

EYE ON THE DAY: the White House is talking next steps regarding Iran, pictures of victims from the plane crash in Iran emerged, and Google adds new privacy features. But do they lessen your concerns?

Eye On The Day 1/9 [Video]Eye On The Day 1/9

Here are the stories we're keeping an eye on: the White House is talking next steps regarding Iran, pictures of victims from the plane crash in Iran emerged, and Google adds new privacy features. But..

Iran plane crash: Canada mourns Iran crash victims

Across Canada, communities are grieving the 63 Canadians killed in the Ukraine Flight PS752 crash.
Iran Plane Crash Victims Came From at Least Seven Countries

The crash of a Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 reverberated around the world. Canada alone lost at least 63 people.
