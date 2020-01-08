Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

U.S.' McConnell says won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House over procedures for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, adding that the Senate would make a decision on calling witnesses for that trial at the appropriate time.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: McConnell Says He Has The Votes To Pass Impeachment Trial Rules

McConnell Says He Has The Votes To Pass Impeachment Trial Rules 01:48

 The Senate majority leader said he won't make any moves until the House officially sends over the two articles of impeachment.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows [Video]McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows

Republican Representative Mark Meadows praises Mitch McConnell over his handling of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, after the Senate majority leader said he had enough support from his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial [Video]Senate Republicans close ranks on rules for Trump impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough votes to set the rules for President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial, dealing a blow to Democrats&apos; efforts to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

McConnell Says He Has The Votes To Pass Impeachment Trial Rules

McConnell Says He Has The Votes To Pass Impeachment Trial RulesWatch VideoSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has the votes to proceed with an impeachment trial.  "We have the votes, once the impeachment trial...
Newsy

McConnell: GOP will start impeachment trial, delay witnesses

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he has the votes to start President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial as soon as Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

nancywalzer

Nancy Walzer RT @BoSnerdley: U.S.' McConnell says won't haggle with House over impeachment trial... https://t.co/mu1uL6yeB6 48 minutes ago

jjj5819

Jessica Josephson RT @InSpiteOfTrump: U.S. McConnell says wont haggle with House over impeachment trial plan https://t.co/wABaWNWbWf 48 minutes ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 U.S. McConnell says wont haggle with House over impeachment trial plan https://t.co/wABaWNWbWf 52 minutes ago

Papabea29471937

Papa bear RT @StephenFarris13: Sounds as if Moscow Mitch is standing pat, it's a bluff. Hold your present hand, Nancy, and draw from the deck. Open n… 59 minutes ago

Kat_Missouri

Torquemada's Kat 😺😈😇🔥 RT @New_Narrative: McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan https://t.co/vbPvH5cZck 1 hour ago

JustPlainBill53

Bill D Jennings RT @TheSereneWay: The #Dems have made sure the American public are aware of the #coverup taking place, including ignoring #subpoena of docu… 1 hour ago

MelindaShriver2

Melinda Shriver U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan https://t.co/UdbOVSzGdD 1 hour ago

TheSereneWay

T.S. (Tim) White The #Dems have made sure the American public are aware of the #coverup taking place, including ignoring #subpoena o… https://t.co/fKa4U02vyY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.