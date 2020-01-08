U.S.' McConnell says won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

Nancy Walzer RT @BoSnerdley: U.S.' McConnell says won't haggle with House over impeachment trial... https://t.co/mu1uL6yeB6 48 minutes ago

Jessica Josephson RT @InSpiteOfTrump: U.S. McConnell says wont haggle with House over impeachment trial plan https://t.co/wABaWNWbWf 48 minutes ago

In Spite of Trump 🌊 U.S. McConnell says wont haggle with House over impeachment trial plan https://t.co/wABaWNWbWf 52 minutes ago

Papa bear RT @StephenFarris13: Sounds as if Moscow Mitch is standing pat, it's a bluff. Hold your present hand, Nancy, and draw from the deck. Open n… 59 minutes ago

Torquemada's Kat 😺😈😇🔥 RT @New_Narrative: McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan https://t.co/vbPvH5cZck 1 hour ago

Bill D Jennings RT @TheSereneWay: The #Dems have made sure the American public are aware of the #coverup taking place, including ignoring #subpoena of docu… 1 hour ago

Melinda Shriver U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan https://t.co/UdbOVSzGdD 1 hour ago