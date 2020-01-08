Global  

Oregon woman sues Mormon church over husband’s abuse disclosure

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
An Oregon woman is suing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for $9.54 million after her husband’s confession to church leaders led to his arrest, conviction and imprisonment on child sexual abuse charges. The lawsuit, filed in Marion County Circuit Court, involves a Turner man convicted of abuse after he confessed to Stayton […]
News video: Cultural shifts drive child sexual abuse, survivors speaking up

Cultural shifts drive child sexual abuse, survivors speaking up

 Data from the Children's Bureau shows between 800 and 1,000 cases being referred to Child Protective Services in Oregon each year.

Oregon woman sues Mormon church for $10 million for revealing husband's child sex abuse

A man confessed to child sex abuse to clergy, which led to his arrest. His wife is suing the church for violating "priest-penitent privilege."  
USATODAY.com

Report: Church offers little outreach to minority abuse victims (AP)

“Even as it has pledged to go after predators in its ranks and provide support to those harmed by clergy, the Church has done little to identify and reach...
Catholic Culture

