Won’t give black boxes to U.S.: Iran

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
It’s not yet clear which country the black box will go to for the investigation
News video: Iran-US tensions likely to hamper Ukraine plane crash probe

 Iran has said it will not give black boxes to the US, which international rules say should be involved in the probe.

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran says black boxes from doomed Ukrainian flight were damaged, some memory lost

Iranian investigators have reported that a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s international airport, killing all 176...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaWorldNews

News24.com | Ukraine plane crash: Iran says it won't give America aircraft's black boxes

Iran's aviation authority said it would not hand over to Americans the recovered black boxes of a Boeing 737 that crashed Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers...
News24 Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNYTimes.comFOXNews.com

