Winning $70M Lotto Max jackpot ticket was sold in Brampton, Ont.

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Ontario's gaming authority says one winning ticket for the whopping $70-million Lotto Max prize — the largest lottery jackpot in Canadian history — was sold in Brampton. 
