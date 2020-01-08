Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Brady says ‘I still have more to prove’ in Instagram post

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Whether Tom Brady will return as quarterback of the New England Patriots next season is still an open question. But the 42-year-old on Wednesday gave another indication that he isn’t done playing football. In an Instagram post to fans, Brady said “I still have more to prove” following a season that ended […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Britney Spears vows to do more yoga in 2020 [Video]Britney Spears vows to do more yoga in 2020

Britney Spears vows to do more yoga in 2020 She took to Instagram to post a video of her doing the spiritual strength exercise, and said she was doing so to "open up her back and chest". Another reason..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published

Tom Brady Boasts On Instagram [Video]Tom Brady Boasts On Instagram

Tom Brady threw an impressive block for wide receiver N'Keal Harry during Saturday night's win over the Buffalo Bills. After the game, Brady joked about the play, telling reporters, "I'm pretty poor at..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Tweets about this

SoonerMike999

🏈S👀ner Mike🏈 RT @wingoz: Tom Brady on Instagram - 'I know I still have more to prove' https://t.co/gyUYCF3loy 4 minutes ago

fox5ny

Fox5NY Tom Brady says 'I still have more to prove' https://t.co/CmbYalJ6aX 10 minutes ago

wingoz

trey wingo Tom Brady on Instagram - 'I know I still have more to prove' https://t.co/gyUYCF3loy 13 minutes ago

delphinepib

Delphine Pilcher "Brady Says 'I Still Have More to Prove' in Instagram Post" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/UEM0NtPLkw 15 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports Brady says 'I still have more to prove' in Instagram post https://t.co/RW9ebADy4f 18 minutes ago

GeezLouis1971

Fox 2020....Yup RT @Steelersdepot: In Instagram post, Tom Brady says 'I still have more to prove' https://t.co/L8cuMaFBGk #Steelers https://t.co/NpQn732L4k 18 minutes ago

WLALIEN

Ⱳҽíɾժ líեեƖҽ ⱭƖíҽղ RT @KennyWadeMusic: Brady says 'I still have more to prove' in Instagram post https://t.co/sypT9fPizp https://t.co/46OmgDlT3T #newmusic #ne… 19 minutes ago

Steelersdepot

Steelers Depot 🏆👑 In Instagram post, Tom Brady says 'I still have more to prove' https://t.co/L8cuMaFBGk #Steelers https://t.co/NpQn732L4k 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.