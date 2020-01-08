Global  

Mideast on alert after Iran fires missiles at U.S. forces

euronews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Mideast on alert after Iran fires missiles at U.S. forces
News video: Iran fires missiles at US forces

Iran fires missiles at US forces 03:23

 Tensions with Iran are escalating. New video shows the moments the country fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

Iran fires missiles at US forces, Las Vegas veteran discusses life at Al-Asad Airbase

Tensions with Iran are escalating. New video shows the moments the country fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

Tensions with Iran are escalating. New video shows the moments the country fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

Iran fires missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq [Video]Iran fires missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq

At least wo military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel were targeted. Iran&apos;s Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed the attack was to retaliate for last week&apos;s killing of their..

Asia stocks tumble, Dow futures plunge 350 points after Iran fires missiles at US forces in Iraq

Asian markets tumbled and U.S. stock futures were sharply lower Tuesday evening after Iran fired a series of missiles at U.S. troops in Iraq.  
azcentral.com

Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces

Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces

The Pentagon said Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq Tuesday. According to the...
Newsy

