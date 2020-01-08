Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

27 Edmontonians believed dead in Iran plane crash

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
More than two dozen people from Edmonton were on the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed shortly after leaving Tehran early Wednesday local time, according to Payman Parseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in the Alberta capital who says he knew many of the passengers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead 01:19

 Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers aboard the Ukrainian International Airlines plane were killed in the crash. . Those on board included 82...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran [Video]Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Ali Khamenei calls Iran strike a 'slap in the face of US'| OneIndia News [Video]Ali Khamenei calls Iran strike a 'slap in the face of US'| OneIndia News

Iran says '80 American terrorists dead' in airstrike on US troops, Ali Khamenei says strike is a slap in the face of America, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

63 Canadians and three Britons among dead in Iran plane crash - report

63 Canadians and three Britons among dead in Iran plane crash - reportUkraine's foreign minister says that Iranian, Canadian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British and German nationals were killed in the Ukrainian plane crash just...
New Zealand Herald

63 Canadians dead in Iran plane crash

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s foreign minister said Wednesday he’s been in touch with the government of Ukraine upon learning that 63 Canadians died in a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Jantafrench

Janet French RT @DylanShort_: Devestating news. We'll be monitoring throughout the day and providing updates as they come in. https://t.co/3zhrlEd9Eb 5 minutes ago

charbone1

Sharon C RT @nationalpost: At least 30 Edmontonians believed dead in Iran plane crash that killed 176 people https://t.co/UTsG8Zk5x8 https://t.co/1w… 6 minutes ago

Grifiki

Griffith Harland 'This can't be real': 27 Edmontonians believed dead in Iran plane crash https://t.co/dTYLAb092M It happened in Yeme… https://t.co/5adcPp8Pkn 10 minutes ago

LefebvrePaul

Paul Lefebvre RT @R_Boissonnault: My heart goes out to those who have lost family, friends, and loved ones in this tragedy. Let us all take a minute to p… 10 minutes ago

EdmontonRaider

Raider Jesse RT @edmontonjournal: #UPDATE Iran‘s ISNA news agency said Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand were among those killed. The University of… 12 minutes ago

DerekVanDiest

Derek Van Diest My condolences to the Edmonton Iranian community. This is terrible news. I'm sorry for all that is happening at the… https://t.co/0mNA5eoKf7 12 minutes ago

Grifiki

Griffith Harland 'This can't be real': 27 Edmontonians believed dead in Iran plane crash https://t.co/dTYLAb092M: "Now we can expect… https://t.co/gtH9qNaOAv 14 minutes ago

Grifiki

Griffith Harland 'This can't be real': 27 Edmontonians believed dead in Iran plane crash https://t.co/dTYLAb092M: "Muslims? Who Giv… https://t.co/cYWB5wAJay 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.