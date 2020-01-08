27 Edmontonians believed dead in Iran plane crash

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () More than two dozen people from Edmonton were on the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed shortly after leaving Tehran early Wednesday local time, according to Payman Parseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in the Alberta capital who says he knew many of the passengers.
Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers aboard the Ukrainian International Airlines plane were killed in the crash. . Those on board included 82...