Brendan Rodgers speaks about Harry Wilson and Liverpool speculation

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Brendan Rodgers speaks about Harry Wilson and Liverpool speculationLeicester City have been linked with a move for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, and Brendan Rodgers has his say on the matter. Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has spoken out about Harry Wilson and hailed him a "fantastic talent", but did not say...
News video: Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa 00:43

 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result, saying the claret and blue "took an awful lot of confidence" from leaving King Power Stadium...

Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool [Video]Rodgers pays tribute to Liverpool

Manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media after Leicester City's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the English Premier League. Rodgers paid tribute to the runaway league leaders, and said this game and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti admits Jurgen Klopp beat him to the Liverpool job after Brendan Rodgers was sacked in 2015

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he lost out on getting the Liverpool job to Jurgen Klopp back in 2015. The German was appointed as the new Reds boss after Brendan...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Wales Online

What Brendan Rodgers said when asked about Liverpool's Harry Wilson

What Brendan Rodgers said when asked about Liverpool's Harry WilsonLeicester City transfer news | The Foxes were linked with the Liverpool forward last summer, prior to Premier League signing Bournemouth acquiring his services...
Leicester Mercury

