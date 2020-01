HarperCollins snubs Romance Writers of America’s conference Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Two HarperCollins imprints that focus on romance novels have decided not to sponsor or participate in the Romance Writers of America’s national conference this year, the latest blow to an organization in turmoil. The move by the Harlequin division and Avon Books comes just days after the Romance Writers of America […] 👓 View full article

