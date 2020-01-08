Global  

Trump opts against military strikes on Iran, announces new sanctions

The Age Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Donald Trump said just because the US has a powerful military, that doesn't mean it had to use it.
News video: President Trump Addresses Latest Missile Strikes: Iran 'Appears to Be Standing Down'

President Trump Addresses Latest Missile Strikes: Iran 'Appears to Be Standing Down' 03:01

 Trump said the U.S. will impose new sanctions on Iran in his first public remarks since Iranian missiles hit two military bases in Iraq that house American troops.

Trump: Iran appears to be 'standing down' [Video]Trump: Iran appears to be 'standing down'

President Donald Trump has said Iran appears to be "standing down" and said no Americans were harmed in Iran's ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing US troops. Speaking from the foyer of..

President Trump Addresses The Nation After Iran Strikes Bases Used By U.S. [Video]President Trump Addresses The Nation After Iran Strikes Bases Used By U.S.

President Trump said no Americans or Iraqis were hurt in an Iranian missile attack on two military bases

Iran's embassy calls on New Zealand to promote peace and security after strikes

Iran's embassy calls on New Zealand to promote peace and security after strikesIran's embassy in Wellington is calling on New Zealand to promote peace and security in the Middle East after rockets fell on US bases in Iraq this afternoon....
WorldNews

Iran strikes could stall Democrats' plans for War Powers Resolution vote

House Democrats pushing for a vote to limit President Trump's ability to take military action against Iran may face pressure to put those plans on hold, in the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MENAFN.com

