ABC to offer a live staging of musical ‘Young Frankenstein’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC will follow up its successful live staging of “The Little Mermaid” with a live monster musical — “Young Frankenstein.” The network said Wednesday it will air “Young Frankenstein Live!,” the stage version of Mel Brooks’ 1974 film classic. The cast and air date were not revealed. The 93-year-old Brooks will […]
