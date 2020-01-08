ABC to offer a live staging of musical ‘Young Frankenstein’

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC will follow up its successful live staging of “The Little Mermaid” with a live monster musical — “Young Frankenstein.” The network said Wednesday it will air “Young Frankenstein Live!,” the stage version of Mel Brooks’ 1974 film classic. The cast and air date were not revealed. The 93-year-old Brooks will […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Paula Abdul Performs 'Cold Hearted' Live on New Year's Eve Paula Abdul performs her hit 'Cold Hearted' live on New Year's Eve from Hollywood. Watch 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' on ABC.com and the ABC app! Credit: ABC Duration: 02:54Published 6 days ago Paula Abdul Performs 'Straight Up' Live on New Year's Eve Paula Abdul performs her hit 'Straight Up' live on New Year's Eve from Hollywood. Watch 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' on ABC.com and the ABC app! Credit: ABC Duration: 02:48Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this