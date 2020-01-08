Global  

1 dead, 3 injured as police search for suspect in Ottawa shooting

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
1 dead, 3 injured as police search for suspect in Ottawa shooting(CNN)Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday that left one person dead and three injured in Ottawa. Police believe the shooting was targeted, they...
News video: 15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot In Highland Park, Police Search For Suspect

15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot In Highland Park, Police Search For Suspect 02:23

 A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday night outside an apartment complex in Highland Park, leaving police to search for a suspect and a motive in the killing.

Shooting in southern Minnesota leaves officer, suspect hurt

WASECA, Minn. (AP) — A police officer and a suspect have been shot and wounded in southern Minnesota, officials said. Police responded to a report of a...
Seattle Times

Portland police investigate New Year’s shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police are searching for the suspect who shot two people in Northeast Portland early Wednesday morning. KATU-TV reports Portland Police...
Seattle Times


