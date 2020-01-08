Global  

UK says Johnson had 'positive' meeting with EU's von der Leyen

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a positive meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, his office said ahead of longer-term trade talks to take place after Britain leaves the European Union on Jan. 31.
News video: Boris Johnson welcomes EU Commission president in Downing Street

Boris Johnson welcomes EU Commission president in Downing Street 00:48

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets the new President of the European Commision Ursula von der Leyen at Downing Street. Ahead of the meeting Mrs von der Leyen said talks on a free trade deal after Britain leaves the EU at the end of January would be "tough", with both sides seeking to protect their...

Recent related news from verified sources

Fin24.com | Britain eyes piecemeal post-Brexit deal with EU

Downing Street said Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered the message to Ursula von der Leyen in their first meeting in her capacity as European Commission...
News24 Also reported by •WorldNews

No Complete Agreement Before End Of 2020, Von Der Leyen Tells UK

By Samuel Stolton (EurActiv) — The UK and the EU will not be able to agree on “every single aspect” of their future relationship before the end of the...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Reuters

