Trump vows new sanctions on already heavily sanctioned Iran
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration will immediately impose new economic sanctions on Iran in response to Iranian missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq. “As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime,” Trump […]
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not want to use its military power against Iran, in an apparent attempt to defuse a crisis over the American killing of Iranian military..
Oil prices shot more than 2% higher on Monday, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel, after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose sanctions on... Reuters Also reported by •The Age •Jerusalem Post •News24 •CBS News •RTTNews
