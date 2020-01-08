Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump vows new sanctions on already heavily sanctioned Iran

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration will immediately impose new economic sanctions on Iran in response to Iranian missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq. “As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime,” Trump […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Announces New Sanctions Against Iran

Trump Announces New Sanctions Against Iran 00:44

 President Trump held a media briefing.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' [Video]Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not want to use its military power against Iran, in an apparent attempt to defuse a crisis over the American killing of Iranian military..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation [Video]Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation. President Donald Trump made the televised address from the White House, following Iran's missile attack upon two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump To Impose New Sanctions On Iran In Response To Missile Strikes

President Donald Trump initially threatened Iran with a military response to any attack on U.S. assets, but his actual reaction to last night's missile strikes...
RTTNews

Oil surges again after Trump threatens Iraq sanctions, Iran retaliation

Oil prices shot more than 2% higher on Monday, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel, after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose sanctions on...
Reuters Also reported by •The AgeJerusalem PostNews24CBS NewsRTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

deonnain

Deonna Fehn "Trump Vows New Sanctions on Already Heavily Sanctioned Iran" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Voejh0gE5w 28 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Trump Vows New Sanctions on Already Heavily Sanctioned Iran - https://t.co/aW2rghcoAJ 41 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Trump vows new sanctions on already heavily sanctioned Iran https://t.co/ftxteiodc4 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.