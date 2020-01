Cash-strapped student charged in Illinois lawyer’s death Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A cash-strapped pharmacy student was charged in the stabbing death of a prominent Illinois attorney whose firm touts more than $3 billion in compensation for clients. Timothy Michael Banowetz, 28, is accused of fatally stabbing Randy Gori and holding two children captive Saturday night at Gori’s home in Edwardsville, Illinois, a […] 👓 View full article

