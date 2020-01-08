Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'step back as senior members of the Royal Family'

euronews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'step back as senior members of the Royal Family'
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Says They'll 'Step Back As Senior Members Of The Royal Family'

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Says They'll 'Step Back As Senior Members Of The Royal Family' 00:37

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a major announcement.

Prince Harry and His Wife Meghan 'Stepping Back' as Senior UK Royals [Video]Prince Harry and His Wife Meghan 'Stepping Back' as Senior UK Royals

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to work to become financially independent.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:44Published

Is Archie Still In Line For The Throne as Harry and Meghan 'Step Back' As Senior Members of the Royal Family? [Video]Is Archie Still In Line For The Throne as Harry and Meghan 'Step Back' As Senior Members of the Royal Family?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family, but what does that mean for their son Archie? Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:03Published


Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stepping back as 'senior' members of Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they will take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting...
FOXNews.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce They Will ‘Step Back as Senior Members’ of Royal Family

*Prince Harry* and *Meghan Markle*, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced that they will step back as senior members of the British Royal family.
Mediaite


