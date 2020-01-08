Global  

'Jeopardy!' recap: Who won Night 1 of the quiz show's 'Greatest of All Time' tournament?

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter lived up to their champions billing in Night 1 of the "Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time" tournament.
News video: Here's when you can watch the Jeopardy 'Greatest of All Time' tournament on Channel 7io

Here's when you can watch the Jeopardy 'Greatest of All Time' tournament on Channel 7io 03:40

 Three of the best Jeopardy champions will face off against each other in prime time starting Tuesday, right here on Channel 7.

Aurora 'Jeopardy!' winner weighs in on 'Greatest of All Time' primetime event [Video]Aurora 'Jeopardy!' winner weighs in on 'Greatest of All Time' primetime event

As three of the greatest "Jeopardy!" contestants ever prepare to take the stage for a primetime game show television event, one local winner is weighing in.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published

'Jeopardy James' using his platform to give back [Video]'Jeopardy James' using his platform to give back

Tuesday night begins an intense face off. The best Jeopardy competitors, including Las Vegas' own James Holzhauer, will compete for the title of "greatest of all time." Since his climb to fame,..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:30Published


'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' Tournament Kicks Off Tonight - Here's How To Watch!

The Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament begins TONIGHT and JustJared.com has all the details on the three champs and how you can watch. James...
Just Jared

‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Here’s who won the first wildly entertaining prime-time game

In a surprisingly thrilling hour of television on Tuesday night, Ken Jennings squeaked past James Holzhauer and thoroughly crushed Brad Rutter to win the first...
Seattle Times


voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy 'Jeopardy!' recap: Who won Night 1 of the quiz show's 'Greatest of All Time' tournament? https://t.co/2OO6fKpzCP 11 minutes ago

ChrisBarnewall

Chris Barnewall RT @ryannagelhout: If you missed night one of the Jeopardy! GOAT Tournament I wrote a full recap and broke some things down. https://t.co/b… 3 hours ago

ryannagelhout

ryan nagelhout If you missed night one of the Jeopardy! GOAT Tournament I wrote a full recap and broke some things down. https://t.co/bhb56CQ6u4 3 hours ago

herewearebot

But Here We Are RT @AndrewDonovan: 💰💰💰I'M GETTING PAID!?💰💰💰 I never thought I'd get paid to write about #Jeopardy! yet here we are. Here's my recap of las… 3 hours ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom ‘Jeopardy!’ recap: Who won Night 1 of the quiz show’s ‘Greatest of All Time’ tournament? https://t.co/8cAy07ztVq 4 hours ago

AndrewDonovan

Andrew Donovan 💰💰💰I'M GETTING PAID!?💰💰💰 I never thought I'd get paid to write about #Jeopardy! yet here we are. Here's my recap o… https://t.co/HKGqHgPngR 4 hours ago

JOSEPHMPHANLEY

Joseph 'Jeopardy!' recap: Who won Night 1 of the quiz show's 'Greatest of All Time' tournament? https://t.co/6cVnXb8ixP via @usatoday 6 hours ago

1DennisClark

Dennis Clark Night one of the ’Jeopardy!’ GOAT Tournament came down to a dramatic Final Jeopardy https://t.co/kjJ3EI7MFu 6 hours ago

