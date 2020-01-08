Global  

NFL bound: QB Jake Fromm leaving Georgia to enter draft

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL, despite some struggles during a junior season that led to speculation he might return for one more year with the Bulldogs. Fromm announced his decision Wednesday in a statement on his Twitter page, one week after leading the Bulldogs to a 26-14 victory […]
