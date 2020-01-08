Global  

Fact check: Trump minimizes IS risk, distorts Iran payout

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump wrongly dismissed the continuing threat of the Islamic State group and spread a false tale of the U.S. paying out billions of dollars to Iran as part of the multinational deal freezing its nuclear program in an address Wednesday that fell short on facts. A look at some of the president’s claims in his remarks on Iran’s missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops below. On the Islamic State TRUMP: “Three months ago, after destroying 100% of ISIS and its...
