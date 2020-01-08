Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan step back from royal duties

FT.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Amid reports of unhappiness with public life, couple opt to spend more time in North America
News video: Harry and Meghan are stepping down from their Royal duties

Harry and Meghan are stepping down from their Royal duties 00:53

 BREAKING: Harry and Meghan are stepping down from their Royal duties and will be splitting their time between the UK and North America

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Be Moving To LA, Insiders Say [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Could Be Moving To LA, Insiders Say

According to The New York Post's Page Six, the royal couple has talked to friends, including Oprah and George Clooney, about the possibility of setting up a home in Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:49Published

Local Royal Expert Weighs In On What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Could Mean For The Future [Video]Local Royal Expert Weighs In On What Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Could Mean For The Future

Shannon Spence, formerly of the British Consulate General of New England, said the move is "completely unprecedented."

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:30Published


Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘Step Back’ from royal duties in extraordinary retreat


Indian Express Also reported by •FOXNews.com•CBC.ca•NYTimes.com•Bollywood Life•Bangkok Post•Just Jared•The Age•Independent

Was Royal Family Blindsided By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Statement?

A royal source is speaking to Good Morning America about Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s decision to step away from royal duties and split their time...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBC.ca•Tamworth Herald•Bollywood Life•Bangkok Post•The Age•Independent

KaiWang77716866

Kai Wang RT @BBCNews: "They are not quitting the Royal Family, but they are definitely changing the royal role" The BBC's royal correspondent Jonny… 6 seconds ago

goldenpoppy100

Poppy RT @THR: "We have an office waiting for them in the animation studios building should they be looking to produce television." ABC Entertain… 8 seconds ago

kaewzizzy

KaewJunG RT @cnnbrk: Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal famil… 9 seconds ago

terrymae

terrymae6664🌊🏳️‍🌈🌵 proud resister RT @BetteMidler: What a sad story. They hounded and bullied her until it was no longer tenable to stay, just like Diana. They'll never lea… 9 seconds ago

rochasimiao

@RochaSimiao RT @QuickTake: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to 'step-back' and become financially independent. But how will they make money… 10 seconds ago

voltarian_gold

👑Jiffa RT @PopCrave: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle announce shocking decision to step down as senior royals. 👑 https://t.co/zDkLCpjnNw 13 seconds ago

laksithr

Laksith Ratnayake RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Harry and Meghan say they will "step back as senior members of the Royal Family," spend more time in North America,… 15 seconds ago

miss_escobear

Ermita Space Agency RT @voxdotcom: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they plan to “step back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family… 16 seconds ago

