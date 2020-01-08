Prince Harry and Meghan step back from royal duties

Kai Wang RT @BBCNews: "They are not quitting the Royal Family, but they are definitely changing the royal role" The BBC's royal correspondent Jonny… 6 seconds ago Poppy RT @THR: "We have an office waiting for them in the animation studios building should they be looking to produce television." ABC Entertain… 8 seconds ago KaewJunG RT @cnnbrk: Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal famil… 9 seconds ago terrymae6664🌊🏳️‍🌈🌵 proud resister RT @BetteMidler: What a sad story. They hounded and bullied her until it was no longer tenable to stay, just like Diana. They'll never lea… 9 seconds ago @RochaSimiao RT @QuickTake: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to 'step-back' and become financially independent. But how will they make money… 10 seconds ago 👑Jiffa RT @PopCrave: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle announce shocking decision to step down as senior royals. 👑 https://t.co/zDkLCpjnNw 13 seconds ago Laksith Ratnayake RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Harry and Meghan say they will "step back as senior members of the Royal Family," spend more time in North America,… 15 seconds ago Ermita Space Agency RT @voxdotcom: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they plan to “step back from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family… 16 seconds ago